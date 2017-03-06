Bathroom fire at Norfolk home ruled accidental

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators say a fire at a home in Norfolk Monday morning originated in an exhaust fan.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were called to the fire in the 100 block of Abilene Avenue around 8:15 a.m. The man and woman inside at the time had already made it out safely.

Firefighters made entry and located the small fire inside a hallway bathroom. They had the fire under control in less than ten minutes and contained it to the bathroom.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and electrical in natural. The occupants were not displaced as a result of the fire.