YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who used a stolen credit card.

On Feb. 15, someone reported that their credit card and other belongings were stolen from their unlocked vehicle parked at a home.

The credit card was used at the Tabb Wal-Mart and at Royal Farms and Raceway on Route 17.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.