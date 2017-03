PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The “KIP” program wants to make sure that kids of incarcerated parents have the support they need. You can help by attending the “Saluting Heroes of Hope Gala” next month.

Garden of Hope

“Saluting Heroes of Hope” Fundraiser Gala

Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

for tickets and sponsorship information, call (757) 390-4328