Armed suspects steal cellphone, cigars from Newport News store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store in Newport News was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says a Mary’s convenience store on Old Oyster Point Road was robbed around 10 a.m.

Maynard says police received a report that the suspects were two black males with guns, who were wearing t-shirts around their faces. No injuries were reported, but the suspects got away with a cellphone and cigars.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.