2 injured in crash on Route 10 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured Monday morning in a crash on Route 10 in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say a crash at Route 10 and Old Stage Highway was called in just after 6 a.m. Troopers and Isle of Wight fire and rescue responded to the scene.

The crash caused a closure of east and westbound lanes Monday morning, according to state police. Two people were injured in the crash, but their status was not immediately known.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.