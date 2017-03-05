W&M’s season ends with 105-94 semifinal loss to UNC-Wilmington

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Denzel Ingram scored 27 points and Chris Flemmings 26 as top-seeded UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary 105-94 on Sunday, advancing to Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.

The Tribe are still one of five original NCAA programs never to have made the NCAA Tournament.

The defending CAA Tournament champion Seahawks (28-5) are on a six-game hot streak and showed why Sunday, banging down 33 of 56 shots (59 percent) with 11 3-pointers out of 21 tries (52 percent). Ingram was 6 of 9 from behind the arc and added eight assists. UNCW has scored 91 and 105 in this season’s tournament.

Flemmings was 6-of-10 shooting and 13 of 13 at the free-throw line, where UNCW converted 28 of 33 attempts. C.J. Bryce scored 16 points and Devontae Cacok 12.

Fourth-seeded William & Mary (17-4) is also a high-flyer as the Tribe and UNCW lead the Colonial in scoring, offensive efficiency and field-goal percentage. Omar Prewitt led with 24 points and David Cohn scored 18 with four 3-pointers as the Tribe also drained 11 treys and matched UNCW 33 of 59 from the floor. Daniel Dixon scored 10 points but was 1-of-7 shooting from 3, leaving he and Prewitt with a combined 3,186 points — two shy of becoming William & Mary’s program leaders.