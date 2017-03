YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with stealing cell phones from the Walmart in the 700 block of Rochabeau Drive.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the suspect came into the store on February 26 around 8:30 a.m. He then took several Straight Talk phones and fled the scene.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.