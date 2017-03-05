Police chase ends in crash in Williamsburg; Newport News man arrested

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man following a chase that ended in a crash in Williamsburg on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, around 9:36 a.m., a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on I-295 of a vehicle that was speeding and had illegal window tint. The suspect would not pull over, and the trooper activated the lights and siren.

The chase went south on I-295 and then onto I-64 east where the suspect crashed into a vehicle around mile marker 239.

The driver of the vehicle he struck was transported to Riverside Hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers arrested 26-year-old Jamahl Bethea of Newport News. Bethea is being charged with felony hit-and-run, resist arrest, driving on a suspended license –18th offense, reckless driving, no insurance, false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

Bethea is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on no bond.