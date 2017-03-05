Norfolk police officer loses fight against Melanoma

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department has announced that Officer Alonzo “Lonnie” Burroughs passed away after a battle with Melanoma.

NPD says that Officer Burroughs was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully on March 1 at Duke University Hospital.

Officer Burroughs was an United States Marine before joining NPD. He was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2012.

NPD says that Officer Burroughs’

Heart for his community, this department, and our country, was as big as his infectious smile.

Officer Burroughs was laid to rest on Saturday.