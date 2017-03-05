Liberty University student drowns while studying abroad in Indonesia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says a student drowned while studying abroad in Indonesia Saturday.

The university said in a news release that it was notified of Timothy Adams’ death on Saturday.

According to the university, Adams was swimming in the ocean when he was caught in a strong current. It says he helped get others to safety before he was swept away. His body was recovered.

Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. says in a statement that the university sends its “deepest sympathies” to Adams’ relatives and friends. Falwell adds that “by all accounts, his death was simply a tragic accident.”

Adams was participating in an internship with the university’s global studies department.