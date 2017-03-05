Diversity Richmond hosts discussion on public schools’ transgender bathroom policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legal actions by the executive branch have left some families with questions about bathroom policies in public schools throughout the country.

Diversity Richmond held a town hall discussion today on the issue.

The event gave parents the opportunity to ask questions about the Trump administration’s rollback on guidelines that protect transgender kids in public schools.

A panel answered some of those questions, breaking down some complicated legal issues and explaining what the law says. The panel also talked about how loved ones can support trans youth in Virginia’s Public Schools.

8News spoke with Ted Lewis, the executive director of an LGBTQ youth organization called Side by Side. Lewis spoke about what parents and schools can do to help transgender kids.

“Things like using the right name and pronoun with students, ensuring that students know they’re protected in the school from bullying,” Lewis said. “Ensuring that they have access to a gay-straight alliance or other LGBTQ student group where they can meet and connect. Some of those easy things that don’t cost a lot of money that can make a big difference.”

Gloucester County teen Gavin Grimm is fighting against his school board’s bathroom policy which he calls anti-trans.

He’s set to go before the US Supreme Court later this month.