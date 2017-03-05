Bethel beats Hampton 68-58, advances to 5A state title game

HAMPTON (WAVY) – In the fifth and final chapter of the season, Bethel High School bested their neighborhood rival Hampton 68-58, and advanced to the 5A state championship game for the first time since 2009.

Notre Dame football signee Jeramiah Owusu led the Bruins with 21 points, while Providence-bound Dajur Dickens scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the way.

“It feels really good,” said Bethel head coach Craig Brehon. “I’m glad the kids put us in this position, great kids all year long.”

Bethel will take on L.C. Bird (Richmond) for the 5A state championship in Richmond next Saturday, and will try to bring home its first state championship since 1993.

“These kids are hungry,” said Brehon. “They knew what was at stake tonight, and we had a tough opponent in Hampton, and I just hope the kids can leave a legacy for a lifetime.”