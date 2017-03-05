Accident in York Co. closes all lanes on I-64 west

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident briefly shutdown I-64 West close to mile-marker 240, Sunday afternoon.

According to Hampton Roads 511, the accident happened around 10:04 a.m. All travel lanes were briefly closed.

Traffic was detoured off at Rt. 199. At the height of the traffic, backups stretched out to four miles.

All lanes reopened around 1:04 p.m.

At this time, there is no information about injuries were the cause of the accident.

There is no other information at this time.

