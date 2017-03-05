2 displaced following York County house fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way, Sunday afternoon.

According to the York County Department of Fire the emergency call came in at 4:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and fire coming from the attic area of the home.

The bulk of the fire was contained to the attic area. Smoke and heat damage did occur in other areas of the home.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.