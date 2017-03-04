US Rep. Scott not invited to Trump’s address in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott was not invited to President Donald Trump’s recent visit to a shipyard in his district.

Scott’s office confirmed to WAVY.com that it was notified by the Navy of Trump’s Thursday trip, but the White House issued no invitation. That’s a break from the longstanding tradition that local members of Congress be asked to attend presidential visits in their district.

Republican Reps. Scott Taylor of Virginia Beach and Rob Wittman of Westmoreland County were invited.

Scott released a statement Thursday saying he welcomes Trump’s call for increased shipbuilding but is concerned about how the president intends to pay for it.

“I always welcome the opportunity for the President of the United States to visit my district and the world’s best shipbuilders in Newport News. President Trump will see firsthand how dedicated these men and women are to their trade and to making sure that our Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines are the most advanced in the world. “I welcome the President’s call for increased shipbuilding, but I remain very concerned about how he intends to pay for it. So far, all I’ve heard is that he intends to cut taxes, raise defense spending, and propose draconian cuts to non-defense discretionary spending. That means deep cuts to programs that support education, rebuild our infrastructure, ensure clean air and water, and protect workplace safety and public health. I hope that in the next days and weeks the President and his administration will provide more concrete details on his proposals.”