PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring has sprung at the 24th annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show! Great deals on everything for your garden and home are ready and waiting for you this weekend!

McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

Today – Sunday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Food, gardening seminars, exhibits & More!

1144 Independence Blvd – Virginia Beach

Free Admission!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.