ODU blown out by UTSA in regular season finale

SAN ANTONIO (AP/WAVY) — Jeff Beverly scored 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds and UT San Antonio cruised past Old Dominion 73-55 in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Despite the result, the Monarchs secured the No. 3 seed in 2017 Conference USA Tournament next week after defeating UTEP in El Paso on Thursday night.

The win positions the Roadrunners (13-18, 8-10) as the No. 9 seed in the Conference tournament.

“I give UTSA a lot of credit,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “UTSA outworked us and they are a hard playing team. We will watch this film and have to learn from this, because this cannot happen.”

Lucas O’Brien added 17 points and eight rebounds; Gino Littles had 13 points and Byron Frohnen 11.

Beverly scored eight points as part of an 11-6 stretch to open the second half that extended UTSA’s four-point intermission lead to 46-37 with 13:55 to play. Old Dominion closed it to 50-43 with 9:33 to go but the Roadrunners opened it up again with the help of two Littles 3-pointers to go up 70-53 with 2:36 remaining.

B.J. Stith scored 13 points to lead the Monarchs (19-11, 12-6).