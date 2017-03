(WAVY) — The Norcom Greyhounds defeated George Wythe 42-32 to advance to the 3A state championship game. Coach Leon Goolsby’s team will be trying to win its 4th consecutive state title.

Norcom will Northside next weekend. The Vikings defeated Phoebus 73-61 in the other 3A semifinal game.

BOYS 3A State Semifinals:

Norcom 42

George Wythe 32

Phoebus 61

George Wythe 61

Watch highlights of both games on WAVY.com