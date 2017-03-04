Legally blind man with dementia missing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

71-year-old Marvin W. James was last seen around midnight on March 3. He last seen walking out of Sentara Norfolk General’s emergency room.

Police say that James is legally blind and is in need of his medications.

He was last seen weaing a dark grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and dark shoes.

James is approximately 5’11” in height and weighs 175 pounds with a slender build. He has grey and brown hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.