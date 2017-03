PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We got our first look at Hampton Restaurant Week with Chefs Dana and Phillip Epstein from The Gray Goose. Dana and Phillip made us Blue Crab Pot Pie and Caramel Pecan Bread Pudding.

Grey Goose Restaurant

118 Old Hampton Lane

(757) 723-7978

Hampton Restaurant Week

Presented by Hampton Eats

Starts Sunday, March 5th – 11th

Two course lunch for $10

Three course dinner for $20 or $30

VisitHampton.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Eats.