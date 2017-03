CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The High Rise Bridge will temporarily close for two separate test openings on Sunday.

VDOT says crews will conduct tests of the bridge’s emergency generator from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect stoppages up to 20 minutes during this period.

For more information, visit the 511 Virginia website or call 757-361-3016.