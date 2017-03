(WAVY) — Two area boys teams from group 6A have advanced to the state semifinals, while both girls teams in 6A lost in their quarterfinal match ups on Friday.

BOYS 6A State Quarterfinals:

Landstown 60

Herndon 48

Western Branch 77

West Potomac 76

GIRLS 6A State Quarterfinals:

Patriot 31

Landstown 27

Oakton 58

Ocean Lakes 40