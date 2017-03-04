Coast Guard medvacs man from boat near Cape Charles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing illness aboard a boat in the Chesapeake Bay Friday.

The Coast Guard was notified around 7:15 p.m. from the 738-foot, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel ‘Evoikos Theo’.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, arrived on scene with Evoikos Theo just west of Cape Charles, and hoisted the man to the helicopter in a rescue basket.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk for treatment.

“Our crew was pleased to assist in getting this man to a higher level of medical care,” said Lt. Cmdr. Scott Koser, pilot and aircraft commander for the case. “We hope he makes a speedy recovery, and thank all the people who provided assistance with the medical evacuation. It was a joint effort by the Coast Guard 5th District, Sector Hampton Roads, the crew aboard Evoikos Theo, the local air traffic controllers and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital staff that facilitated the transport of this mariner to the medical services he needed.”