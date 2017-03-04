Bruce Rader given Silver Circle honor by Emmys

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WAVY) – WAVY Sports Director Bruce Rader was presented with the Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday.

The Silver Circle honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the broadcast or cable industry for 25 years or more.

Bruce Rader began his broadcasting career at WINX radio in Rockville, Maryland and in 1974 began his television career working in the newsroom at WMAL-TV (now WJLA). His dedication to the community of Hampton Roads surpasses four decades.

Known more for being the long time Sports Director of WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, Bruce’s work with various charitable organizations, has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in the Hampton Roads area.

