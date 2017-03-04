Bethel, Hampton win state quarterfinals, set for one final rematch

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Thanks to 15 points and 15 rebounds from senior center Dajur Dickens, Bethel High School managed to fend off a determined Wakefield High School 62-56 in the 5A state quarterfinals on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, Marquis Godwin scored 22 points to lead Hampton past Potomac 64-52, which means the neighborhood rivals will meet for one final rematch this season.

The Crabbers and Bruins have already battled four times through the regular season and in the region championship game. Saturday night’s 7:45 tip-off will not only be the final meeting this season, it will determine who’s season is over, and who’s will continue into the 5A state championship game.