Upon further review, ODU defeats UTEP 62-61 in wild finish

EL PASO, TX (WAVY) — Old Dominion appeared to be headed to its first loss in four games after UTEP’s Matt Willms tip-in beat the buzzer to give the Miners a 63-62 lead at time expired.

After the officials huddled and viewed replays, it was determined that the official timekeeper did not start the clock for nearly a full second after the inbounds pass.

UTEP’s game-winner was waved off, handing the Monarchs a 62-61 win, their fifth straight, and with it, the three seed in next week’s Conference USA Tournament.

“This was a big win for us,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We knew this would be a tough game. UTEP is a very good team. We had just enough to pull this out. UTEP had a great crowd and this was an awesome college basketball game. This is one of those games that it is unfortunate one of the teams has to lose. We are thrilled with the win.”

Old Dominion will be back in action on Saturday, March 4, at UTSA for a 4:00 p.m. EST tipoff, which will air on C-USA TV.