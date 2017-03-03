Trump rally and protest planned in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Both a rally for and a protest against President Donald Trump are planned for Saturday in Virginia Beach.

March 4 Trump rallies are going on throughout the country this Saturday, including one at Mount Trashmore.

“There has been so much negativity. It feels like the last month has been bringing us down. We want to empower people. We want to uplift people,” said Scott Presler, the Vice Chair for Virginia Beach Young Republicans.

Presler says the rally is a grassroots movement and they’re expecting hundreds to show up and voice their appreciation of how well President Trump has done so far.

“It’s exciting to have people celebrate and be proud of something. We are proud. That’s what tomorrow is,” Presler said.

While many out will be in support of the president, there will also be a number of people out against him.

“It was, we can’t let this go unresponded to. That’s where this came from,” said Elizabeth Gordon, co-coordinator for the Still We Rise rally.

Gordon and Anastasia Miller created the event in response to the march. They say it’s to show love and support against an administration that spews bigotry and hatred. They also say they’ve also gotten a lot of good feedback.

“I think there are a lot of like-minded people out there who believe this isn’t okay,” Miller said.

Both groups expect peaceful demonstration, regardless of ideologies, and are looking forward to their time spent in the park.

“We anticipated this was going to happy but that’s their First Amendment right. This is a public park and it’s going to be beautiful tomorrow. No matter what side people are on, come out. This is what democracy looks like,” Presler said.

March 4 Trump runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here to visit their event page.

Still We Rise will gather at 12 p.m. and will rally at 12:30 p.m. For more information, click here to visit their event page.