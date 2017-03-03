Town hall scheduled for proposed veterans care center in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Virginia Beach will have a chance later this month to voice their opinions on a proposed veterans care center.

The City of Virginia announced on Facebook Thursday that a town hall meeting has been scheduled to talk about the project. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the center in August of 2016.

The proposed center would be built on 24 acres off of a planned extension of Nimmo Parkway at West Neck Road, near Kellam High School.

McAuliffe said last August that the center would be a “state of the art” facility to provide nursing, Alzheimer’s/dementia and short-term rehabilitative care.

Grounbreaking and construction on the facility is currently slated to start sometime this fall, with a projected opening of late 2019. Construction on the Nimmo Parkway extension — which is currently being designed — is set for July 2018.

City officials and representatives with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be on-hand at this month’s town hall to answer questions about the center or the extension.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Kellam High School.

