Sen. Kaine holding roundtable discussion in Hampton with military families

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Friday is scheduled to hold two roundtable talks with military families.

The discussions are scheduled to take place in Hampton and Chesterfield. Kaine is expected to focus on issued affecting military families in Hampton Roads in the Hampton discussion.

A news release from Kaine’s office stated that the senator helped introduce the Senate Military Families Caucus, a bipartisan forum for senators to address the challenges American families with members serving in the armed forces are facing.

Kaine’s Hampton discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Thomas Nelson Community College.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso will have updates from the roundtable.