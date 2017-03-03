Suffolk residents can weigh in on city’s first bicycle and pedestrian plan

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials are asking for the public’s opinions on the city’s first bicycle and pedestrian plan.

Funded by a grant from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the plan will focus on the city’s two growth areas: downtown and Northern Suffolk.

The city is working with consulting firm Rhodeside & Harwell on the plan.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at City Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There, you can see project maps and exhibits

You can also provide input by completing a biking and walking survey online. For more information about the community meeting or the plan, reach out to Principal Planner Michael Kelly at 757-514-7258 or via email at mkelly@suffolkva.us.