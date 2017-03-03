Steel company to create new jobs, invest $2M in Emporia expansion

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — The Office of Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) announced Thursday that a steel company is expanding in Emporia.

SteelFab is planning to create new jobs and invest more than $2 million for its manufacturing operations in the city.

The company has been in Emporia for more than 20 years, according to a news release from McEachin’s office.

“I am excited to see that SteelFab chose to expand their operation in the City of Emporia. Investing more money and creating jobs for the great constituents of the 4th Congressional District is always a great idea,” McEachin said in the news release.

The number of jobs expected in the expansion is unconfirmed.