Spike in vandalism along James City County trails

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Someone is vandalizing spots along the Greensprings Interpretive Trail and the Virginia Capital Trail.

Police have noticed an uptick in vandalism throughout February.

On Feb. 6 and Feb 7., vandals spray painted several areas on the trails, including trees, bridges, sidewalks and a concrete drainage ditch. There were 19 spots vandalized in total.

On Feb. 13, vandals painted over previously vandalized areas on the trail. The words “H2” was crossed out and “NR2” was sprayed painted over it.

On Feb. 27, graffiti was found on a bridge that crosses the beaver pond and another bridge a short distance away.

None of the graffiti appears to be gang-related. Investigators believe the graffiti is likely being done by neighborhood kids.

James City County officials are asking for park visitors to report any suspicious activity. If you see any vandalism, call the park ranger at 757-592-1665 or the James City County police at 757-566-0112.

Graffiti at JCC parks View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: James City County) (Photo: James City County) (Photo: James City County)