Security Guard charged with murder in court for bond appeal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (WAVY) A security guard charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man will have a bond appeal hearing Friday after he was denied bond in late February.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen on the night of January 26.

Jiansheng Chen was shot and killed outside of the River Walk community’s clubhouse. Responding officers found Chen inside of a minivan with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 60-year-old died at the scene. Family members claim Chen did not speak any English and was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

