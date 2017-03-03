Report: VA not tracking true health care delays in 2 states

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Government inspectors say actual delays in delivering medical care to military veterans remain far worse at Veterans Affairs medical facilities in North Carolina and Virginia than internal records showed.

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said Friday the new report by the Veterans Affairs Department’s inspector general found 90 percent of the vets eligible to see private doctors because of long VA delays weren’t getting the help they were due.

Inspectors estimated that more than one-third of new patient appointments had wait times of longer than 30 days. VA appointment records showed only about 10 percent were delayed that long.

Inspectors studied North Carolina VA medical facilities in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greenville, Kernersville, Salisbury and Wilmington. The inspection also included Virginia VA facilities in Hampton, Richmond and Salem.