NSU’s Wade, Robinson voted to All-MEAC honors

NOFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As the MEAC tournament is set to get underway next Monday at Norfolk Scope, two NSU Spartans received all-league honors.

Senior guard Jonathan Wade was voted all-MEAC first team, while junior guard Zaynah Robinson was picked all-MEAC second team.

Wade finished the regular season second in the MEAC in scoring at 19.6 points per game. He was also a two-time MEAC Player of the Week and scored in double figures in every game this season.

Robinson led the MEAC in steals (1.7) and assist-turnover ratio (3.0). He has scored at least 20 points in seven games this season.

Patrick Cole of North Carolina Central was voted the league’s Player of the Year, while NCCU’s LeVelle Moton earned the Coach of the Year award. In addition, Morgan State’s Phillip Carr was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year, and Charles Williams of Howard grabbed the Rookie of the Year award.

The Spartans are the two-seed in the MEAC tournament and will play their first game Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the winner of South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M.