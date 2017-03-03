Newport News gang lieutenant gets 35-year prison sentence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for crimes he committed as a high-ranking member of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Darius Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones, which was involved in the distribution of narcotics, multiple robberies and the deaths of at least three people.

Crenshaw was personally responsible for the murder of Erique Shaw on Nov. 6, 2007, according to prosecutors. Crenshaw apparently lured Shaw, who was another member of the Black P-Stones, to a location in Newport News, where he shot Shaw to death.

Prosecutors say the murder was the result of Crenshaw’s belief that Shaw was associating with members of a rival gang.

Court documents say Crenshaw also recruited others into the gang.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy on Nov. 17, 2016.