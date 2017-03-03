Mary Murphy Returns As A Judge On SYTYCD

“SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is returning for a 14th season. If you’re a fan, you’ll be excited to hear that Mary Murphy is back too! She’ll join executive producer Nigel Lythgoe at the judges table. The third judge has not been revealed YET.

“I am thrilled that Mary will return to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE and I’m sure the fans will be, as well. She brings an energy and enthusiasm that’s contagious and I can’t wait for her to join me on the judging panel. I’ve got a pair of earplugs ready, and another for our third resident judge, as well,” said Lythgoe.

If you’re between the ages of 18-30 and would like to be a contestant on the hit show this summer, open auditions begin THIS WEEKEND!

The New York open auditions are Saturday, March 4. The online registration deadline has passed, but they are accepting in-person auditions. Click here for details: fox.com/dance

There is still time for you to register in advance for the Los Angeles Auditions, which are being held on March 17. That deadline is Sunday. All potential contestants are encouraged to register at the online audition portal https://soyouthinkyoucandanceseason14.castingcrane.com/ and upload a video or provide a link to a video of their performance.”