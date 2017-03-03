Man sentenced to six years for Norfolk teen’s 2015 shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man entered a guilty plea Friday in connection to a 2015 shooting that left 19-year-old Coraun J. Poole dead.

24-year-old James Carter-Pristell pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

On Sept. 9, 2015, officers were called to Pinedale Street and E. Leicester Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers were told that there may be another gunshot victim around the corner. Police searched Leicester Avenue and found Poole under a tree with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.