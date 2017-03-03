Man charged in connection to series of Gloucester break-ins

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews man was arrested last month following a break-in at a secured work shop lot of Peninsula Heating and Air.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Farmer was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Authorities say Farmer has also been charged with six counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary and four counts of possession of burglary tools.

The charges are the result of an ongoing investigation into burglaries at the Gloucester Moose Lodge, Peninsula Heating and Air and Gloucester Youth Baseball.

Farmer is being held by the sheriff’s office on no bond.

If you know anything about these break-ins, authorities ask that you call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.

