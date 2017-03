(WAVY) — The Jamestown boys basketball team has advanced to the 4A state semifinals after defeating William Fleming 64-45 at the Salem Civic Center on Friday afternoon.

In 6A, the Landstown boys defeated Herndon 60-48 to move on to the state semifinal, while the Landstown girls saw their 26-game winning streak come to an end after losing to Patriot 31-27.

Stay with WAVY.com for furher updates involving area teams in the state playoffs.