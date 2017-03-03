Man charged with murder in Portsmouth Boulevard shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Portsmouth man in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

44-year-old Mantonio Bunch was shot just after midnight Tuesday on Portsmouth Boulevard near Deep Creek Boulevard and died at the hospital.

31-year-old Herbert L. Jones III is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Once detectives secured warrants against Jones, the Fugitive Apprehension Unit went looking for him. He was arrested Friday afternoon.

Jones is currently in the process of being booked and turned over to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

