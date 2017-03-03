Ferrell Parkway road work begins Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews will begin making improvements to Ferrell Parkway on Sunday, March 5.

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway.

Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work — if needed — will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25. Drivers should look for an alternate route in the meantime.