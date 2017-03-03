Couple suspected of getting frisky at Yorktown Beach eludes deputies

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a couple suspected of getting frisky at Yorktown Beach and then eluding authorities.

A man called deputies around 4 p.m. Sunday while visiting the beach with his children.

The caller told authorities there was a couple having intercourse in a green camping hammock near the National Park Service picnic area. He said he spotted what appeared to be the “naked rear end of a person” followed by a “great deal of movement.”

When deputies got to the scene, the couple was gone.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.