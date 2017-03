CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer reportedly overturned in Chesapeake Friday morning, impacting traffic around Military Highway.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident happened at Cavalier Boulevard and S. Military Highway. It was called in around 7:30 a.m.

There were injuries reported in the accident, according to dispatch. It is unknown how many people may have been hurt or extent of the injuries.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.