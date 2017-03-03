680K baby rattles recalled for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Hundreds of thousands of baby rattles are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Kids II issued a recall for around 680,000 of its Oball Rattles, citing a possible choking hazard for young children. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads.

There have been more than 40 reports of rattles breaking, including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging, according to the commission.

The rattles were sold nationwide at retailers including Target and Walmart — as well as several online retailers — from January 2016 through February 2017.

Consumers are being urged to take the rattles away from children, and to contact Kids II for a full refund.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.