William & Mary site vandalized for the second time in three weeks

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Graffiti was found at the Millington Hall construction site at the College of William & Mary Wednesday.

University spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan said there was profanity written on the building.

This is the second time within the last three weeks that graffiti was reported at the site. Campus police aren’t sure if the two are connected.

Both cases are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call William & Mary police at 221-4596.