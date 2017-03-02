What items should you have in your severe weather kit?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the things that are essential to have as severe weather season begins in the spring time is a severe weather kit.

Annette Parker lives in an apartment and reached out to WAVY sister station WKRN News 2 for advice.

“A whistle would be in case your home or your apartment would be severely damaged and you might be trapped within that structure maybe covered with debris,” said News 2 Meteorologist Jeff Morrow. “A whistle or maybe even an air horn would help people find you because the first thing they’re going to do is come to your building or structure and they’re going to call out is anybody here? If you can’t respond by yelling or anything your whistle will guide them to exactly where you are.”

You also don’t want power outages to catch you off guard.

The reason flashlights are recommended before candles for a source of light when the power goes out is because an open flame is always a dangerous thing particularly if you have a pet, which can knock the candle over, or even young children can do that as well.

Also, if your house is severely damaged and a gas line is broken and you light a candle or flame, it could cause an explosion.

A charged cell phone or tablet for severe weather alerts is also great to have on hand.

When it comes to making sure the family pet is safe, you’ll want to have a crate for your dog or cat with food and water.

The crate will protect them and keep them from getting lost in case your home is damaged or destroyed.

Rounding out the rest of the top items to have on standby is a first aid kit, non-perishable food and water for a few days, as well as blanket and clothes.

Any important documents like your driver’s license, the deed to your house, and an extra set of keys should also be on hand.