Man detained after robbery at Wells Fargo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police may have captured a bank robber right after he committed the crime.

Around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Monticello Avenue. Police said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a clerk.

The clerk gave the man money and he ran out.

When officers got to the scene, they searched the area. Nearby on Church Street and Princess Anne Road, police found a man that matched the suspect description. Police detained him.

