Two displaced by house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced from their home after a fire in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of West Tanners Creek Drive at 7:02 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene within four minutes and found smoke and flames visible from outside the home.

The fire was marked under control within 30 minutes.

One person was evaluated on scene, but didn’t have to be taken to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.