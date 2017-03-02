Officials: Corrective measures taken on service members for flying Trump flag

FORT KNOX, KY. (WAVY) — Corrective measures have been taken on members of a locally based special warfare group after cellphone video surfaced last month showing a military vehicle flying a President Donald Trump campaign flag.

Lt. Jacqui Maxwell, public affairs officer for Naval Special Warfare Group TWO, confirmed to 10 On Your Side in a statement Thursday that “administrative corrective measures” were taken with each person responsible.

Here’s the full statement from Naval Special Warfare Group TWO:

The inquiry was completed between the unit’s commanders and service members. It has been determined that those service members have violated the spirit and intent of applicable DoD regulations concerning the flying of flags and the apparent endorsement of political activities. Administrative corrective measures were taken with each individual based on their respective responsibility.”

It is unconfirmed how many members were found to have been responsible or what actions were taken by the Navy.

The unit in question was in Kentucky training near Fort Knox when the flag was spotted in a convoy. Officials said in early February that the flag was against policy, even thought it was of the commander in chief.

